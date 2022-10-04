Poland's CD Projekt works on game outside The Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest video game maker CD Projekt CDR.WA announced long-term development plans during a strategy update on Tuesday, including an entirely new video game outside of its two core franchises, The Witcher and Cyberpunk.

The early conceptual work on the new project began last year, CD Projekt said.

