Poland's CD Projekt working with Sony to bring back Cyberpunk 2077 - PAP

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Polish video game maker CD Projekt CDR.WA is working with Sony 6758.T to bring back its troubled Cyberpunk 2077 game to PlayStation Store, but no date has been agreed, its chief executive Adam Kicinski told PAP news agency on Wednesday.

Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store last month after complaints about glitches, while Xbox maker Microsoft Corp MSFT.O has offered refunds.

""We have no knowledge of a specific date to return to the PlayStation Store. We are in constant contact with representatives of Sony Interactive Entertainment and we are working to ensure that our title returns to the Sony store as soon as possible," Kicinski told PAP.

He added the company was still on track to release patches to Cyberpunk 2077 in January and February.

Cyberpunk 2077's woes have wiped out nearly 23 billion zlotys ($6.20 billion) from CD Projekt's market value since pre-debut record highs.

The stock was up 0.44% as of 1015 GMT.

($1 = 3.7124 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.