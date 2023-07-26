News & Insights

Poland's CD Projekt to lay off 9% of studio's personnel

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

July 26, 2023 — 04:43 am EDT

Written by Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

GDANSK, July 26 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest video games producer CD Projekt CDR.WA said on Wednesday it plans to lay off about 9% of personnel in its CD Projekt RED development studio.

"There is no easy way to say this, but today we are overstaffed. We have talented people onboard (...) based on our current and expected project needs - we already know we don't have other opportunities for them in the next year," CEO Adam Kicinski was cited as saying in a statement to media.

Around 100 people will leave the company in a reduction process that is planned to conclude in the first quarter of next year.

The game-maker known for "The Witcher" saga and "Cyberpunk 2077" expects that provision created for costs related to redundancies will amount to about 4.5 million zlotys ($1.13 million) and will impact its third-quarter financial results.

The news of redundancies within Poland's most well-known game studio came after two companies from the country's gaming sector, Ten Square Games and Huuuuge, announced they too would cut jobs.

