Poland's CD Projekt third-quarter profit soars thanks to Cyberpunk boost

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Polish video game maker CD Projekt's CDR.WA third-quarter net profit jumped 500%, topping expectations, helped by sales of its flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game.

The studio behind the Cyberpunk and The Witcher franchises said the figure came in at 98.7 million zlotys ($21.94 million), compared to the 88 million zlotys expected by analysts.

($1 = 4.4981 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.