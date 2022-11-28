Poland's CD Projekt third-quarter profit soars thanks to Cyberpunk boost

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

November 28, 2022 — 11:27 am EST

Written by Anna Pruchnicka for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Polish video game maker CD Projekt's CDR.WA third-quarter net profit jumped 500%, topping expectations, helped by sales of its flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game.

The studio behind the Cyberpunk and The Witcher franchises said the figure came in at 98.7 million zlotys ($21.94 million), compared to the 88 million zlotys expected by analysts.

($1 = 4.4981 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.