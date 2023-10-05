News & Insights

Poland's CD Projekt sells over 3 mln copies of 'Phantom Liberty'

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

October 05, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by Adrianna Ebert for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest video game maker CD Projekt CDR.WA said on Thursday that it had sold more than 3 million copies of "Phantom Liberty", its long-awaited expansion to flagship game "Cyberpunk 2077", by Oct 3.

"Phantom Liberty" was released just a little over a week ago and was highly rated by players.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Adrianna.Ebert@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 88;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.