Poland's CD Projekt sells over 3 mln copies of 'Phantom Liberty'

GDANSK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest video game maker CD Projekt CDR.WA said on Thursday that it had sold more than 3 million copies of "Phantom Liberty", its long-awaited expansion to flagship game "Cyberpunk 2077", by Oct 3.

"Phantom Liberty" was released just a little over a week ago and was highly rated by players.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

