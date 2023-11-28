Poland's CD Projekt posts 105% third-quarter profit jump

GDANSK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest video game developer CD Projekt's CDR.WA third-quarter net profit jumped 105% year on year, it said on Tuesday, citing an expansion of its "Cyberpunk 2077" game.

Net profit was 202.9 million zlotys ($51.54 million) beating the 162 million zlotys expected by analysts. Revenue for the period rose 80% year on year to 442.7 million zlotys.

($1 = 3.9371 zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert Editing by David Goodman)

