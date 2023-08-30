News & Insights

Poland's CD Projekt first-half net profit falls 20% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

August 30, 2023 — 11:39 am EDT

Written by Adrianna Ebert for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest game developer CD Projekt CDR.WA posted on Wednesday a 20% year-on-year fall in its first-half net profit due to revenue decline.

Company's net profit reached 91.3 million zlotys ($22.35 million) below analysts expectation of 93 million zlotys. Revenue for the period fell 14% year-on-year to 325.2 million zlotys.

($1 = 4.0855 zlotys)

