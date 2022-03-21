Poland's CD Projekt announces new 'The Witcher' installment

Adds details

March 21 (Reuters) - Polish video games maker CD Projekt CDR.WA said on Monday work on the long-awaited next installment of its "The Witcher" series had started.

It did not provide details on the development timeframe or release date.

The medieval fantasy series debuted in 2007 and the newest game, "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," premiered in 2015 to critical acclaim and helped the Polish studio gain worldwide recognition.

CD Projekt also announced a technology partnership with Epic Games, adding the new Witcher game would be developed with Unreal Engine 5.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka Editing by Mark Potter)

