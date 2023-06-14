News & Insights

Polands' CCC Q1 net loss narrows to 140.3 mln zlotys

June 14, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by Anna Banacka for Reuters ->

GDANSK, June 14 (Reuters) - Polish footwear and fashion retailer CCC CCCP.WA on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net loss of 140.3 million zlotys ($34.25 million) versus a loss of 208.6 million zlotys a year ago.

The loss was caused by higher operating costs, including increases in salaries and employee benefits, lease and rent costs as well as advertising costs, the company said in a statement.

However, CCC reported a first-quarter sales revenue jump of 10% to 2.06 billion zlotys, influenced by the increase of omnichannel sales, further expansion of its HalfPrice segment as well as a wider assortment of products across the group's segments.

($1 = 4.0962 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Banacka; Editing by Mark Porter)

((anna.banacka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 65;))

