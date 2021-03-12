Poland's CCC in talks to sell minority stake in online shoe shop eobuwie

GDANSK, March 12 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest shoe retailer CCC has entered into exclusive talks on the sale of a minority stake in eobuwie, valuing the online shoe shop at 5 billion zlotys ($1.30 billion), it said late Thursday.

Media and telecoms firm Cyfrowy Polsat and A&R Investments Ltd, a shareholder of parcel lockers company InPost , are interested in taking a 10% stake each in the platform for 500 million zlotys in pre-initial public offering (IPO) deals, CCC said.

CCC, hit by ailing brick-and-mortar sales due to the pandemic, started to look for a minority investor for eobuwie last year as it turned to online sales.

It plans the eobuwie IPO in 2022 or 2023, it said, adding, the outcome of talks on the sale is uncertain.

Revenues at eobuwie surged 66% to 961 million zlotys in October-January, compared with a flat growth at the whole group to 1.98 billion zlotys.

Cyfrowy Polsat, which is selling its towers infrastructure in Poland to Spain's Cellnex , said it sees a possible financial investment in eobuwie, which also offers it exposure to the e-commerce sector. ($1 = 3.8315 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;)) Keywords: CCC POLAND/EOBUWIE

