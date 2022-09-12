Poland's CCC could issue shares worth up to 500 mln zlotys for main shareholder

Poland's CCC could issue shares worth up to 500 million zlotys ($107.50 million) to its main shareholder due to economic turmoil, the footwear company said on Monday.

Ultro, controlled by the company's founder and long-time chief executive Dariusz Milek, called for a shareholders' meeting to vote on the issue, comprising 14 million shares priced at 35.16 zlotys each.

Ultro said that the weakening economy, rising food and energy prices and the high cost of servicing debt meant that it had to seek additional capital for the group "in order to build a capital cushion in case of prolonged crisis."

CCC added that the potential share issue would bolster its plan to reduce operating costs and optimising development plans.

The meeting is set for Oct. 28.

"It was broadly expected that given the current macro environment company might find it difficult to generate enough FCF (free cash flow) to reduce debt and improve its balance sheet soon without an equity event," Erste Group analyst Krzysztof Kawa wrote in a client note.

Still, Kawa expects a negative market reaction, as Ultro's stake would rise to 45.12%, diluting minority stakeholders, while the issue price is 7% below Friday's close.

CCC first-quarter net loss widened to 209 million zloty from 186 million zloty a year earlier.

($1 = 4.6513 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega, Editing by Louise Heavens)

