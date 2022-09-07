Poland's c.bank will decide on further rate hikes based on inflation, econ activity

WARSAW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Inflation and economic activity will continue to influence upcoming rate decisions, Poland's central bank said in a statement on Wednesday after it hiked its main interest rate by 25 bps to 6.75%.

It said that there is a risk of inflation remaining above target and that it expected lower GDP growth in coming quarters.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Anna Koper, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Pawel Florkiewicz and Justyna Pawlak

