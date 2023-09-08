Poland's c.bank slammed after shock pre-election rate cut

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hawkish members of Poland's central bank on Friday criticised its shock rate cut decision this week, with one saying a reversal could be needed amid accusations the move was politically motivated ahead of elections next month.

"It's time to abandon the illusions - NBP is no longer an independent central bank," one of Poland's leading daily newspapers, Rzeczpospolita, said on its front page on Friday.

Hawkish members of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC), Ludwik Kotecki and Joanna Tyrowicz, criticised the decision to cut the cost of credit for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If it turned out that the disinflationary trend is not lasting, then I can imagine that the council will return to talking about raising interest rates," Kotecki told the Wp.pl website.

"We cannot allow ourselves to no longer fight against inflation and that is why it is a very risky decision," he added.

NEGATIVE RESPONSE

The zloty, which plunged 3% by Thursday's close following the rate decision recovered some of its losses on Friday, and was around 0.3% firmer against the euro on the day at 0933 GMT.

Marek Drimal, a strategist at Societe Generale in London said that a change in the direction of monetary policy was possible.

JP Morgan also pointed to the unpredictability markets were facing.

"We think paying front-end PLN rates is treacherous when the NBP's decision making process is not fully transparent, and with tail risks of significant further easing," it said in a note.

In a separate interview with Business Insider, Kotecki said the credibility of the NBP had taken a hit from the rate cut and that the move had been seen as political.

However, in a post on the social media platform LinkedIn, MPC member Joanna Tyrowicz said: "We have no indication that inflation is under control in Poland".

