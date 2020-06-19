Poland's budget deficit seen at almost 26 bln zlotys as of May

WARSAW, June 19 (Reuters) - Poland's budget deficit rose to almost 26 billion zlotys at the end of May from 18.9 billion a month earlier, state news agency PAP quoted Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski as saying on Thursday evening.

The largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing had been aiming for its first balanced budget in 2020 since the fall of communism three decades ago, but Poland has ramped up spending to protect the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"May was another month of cumulative effects of the pandemic," PAP quoted Koscinski as saying.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)

