Poland's budget deficit seen at almost 26 bln zlotys as of May

Contributor
Agnieszka Barteczko Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Poland's budget deficit rose to almost 26 billion zlotys at the end of May from 18.9 billion a month earlier, state news agency PAP quoted Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski as saying on Thursday evening.

WARSAW, June 19 (Reuters) - Poland's budget deficit rose to almost 26 billion zlotys at the end of May from 18.9 billion a month earlier, state news agency PAP quoted Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski as saying on Thursday evening.

The largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing had been aiming for its first balanced budget in 2020 since the fall of communism three decades ago, but Poland has ramped up spending to protect the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"May was another month of cumulative effects of the pandemic," PAP quoted Koscinski as saying.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)

((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More