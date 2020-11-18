Poland's budget deficit seen at 12 bln zlotys at end of Oct -PAP

WARSAW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Poland's budget deficit was 12 billion zlotys ($3.19 billion) at the end of October compared with 13.8 billion zlotys a month earlier, PAP news agency quoted the finance minister as saying on Wednesday.

The deficit is expected to be 109 billion zlotys this year and the finance minister said earlier this month that the budget would not be amended despite government plans to increase support for companies worst hit by pandemic restrictions.

($1 = 3.7633 zlotys)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz, Editing by Catherine Evans)

