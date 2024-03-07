Poland's biggest lender PKO BP's profit slumps on high provisions

Adds detail in paragraphs 3-6

GDANSK, March 7 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest lender PKO BP PKO.WA posted a 60% drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, hurt by high provisions for foreign exchange mortgage loans.

Quarterly net profit declined to 681 million zlotys (about $173 million) compared with 676 million zlotys seen in the market consensus provided by the lender.

The full-year bottom line jumped 66% on the year to 5.50 billion zlotys, thanks to growth of net interest income (NII), which was boosted by favourable interest rates.

In the fourth quarter, NII rose 24% to 5.08 billion zlotys, but it could not offset 1.99-billion-zloty provision for FX mortgages that PKO reported in the period, lifting the annual cost to 5.43 billion zlotys.

The annual NII rose to 18.32 billion zlotys against 11.42 billion a year earlier.

Polish banks have benefitted recently from high interest rates, but their earnings have been under pressure for several years from costs related to Swiss franc mortgage loans.

Until the end of the last year, PKO had signed 37,000 settlements regarding loans denominated in Swiss franc, compared with nearly 35,000 concluded by end of the third quarter of 2023.

The quarterly net margin rose by 34 basis points to 4.53%, while the return-on-equity dropped to 6% compared to 20.1% in the last quarter of 2022.

($1 = 3.9458 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

