Poland's biggest bank PKO will consider bid for Commerzbank's mBank - CEO

WARSAW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank, state-run PKO BP PKO.WA, will consider a bid for Commerzbank's CBKG.DE Polish unit mBank MBK.WA if it is officially put up for sale, its Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on Monday.

Commerzbank is sounding out potential buyers for its stake in mBank ahead of a formal sale process which is expected to launch in the coming months.

"If mBank is formally presented as an asset for sale, then it is PKO BP's responsibility to analyse these assets," Jagiello said. "Naturally, we will look at it, although looking does not automatically mean a desire to buy."

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.