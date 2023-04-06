Poland's biggest bank acting CEO Pawel Gruza resigns

Adds additional information

April 6 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank PKO BP's PKO.WA acting Chief Executive Officer Pawel Gruza announced he is stepping down from his role effective the end of April 12, the bank said on Thursday.

The lender also said that Pawel Gruza plans to stay on the bank's management board and continue serving the role of vice-president of the management board.

Gruza will not be seeking the chief executive officer position nor continue to manage the work of the management board, it said.

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Patrycja.Zaras@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.