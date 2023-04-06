Poland's biggest bank acting CEO Pawel Gruza resigns

April 06, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by Patrycja Zaras for Reuters ->

Adds additional information

April 6 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank PKO BP's PKO.WA acting Chief Executive Officer Pawel Gruza announced he is stepping down from his role effective the end of April 12, the bank said on Thursday.

The lender also said that Pawel Gruza plans to stay on the bank's management board and continue serving the role of vice-president of the management board.

Gruza will not be seeking the chief executive officer position nor continue to manage the work of the management board, it said.

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Patrycja.Zaras@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.