Poland's banks are well capitalised, PM says

WARSZAWA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Poland's banking sector is well capitalised and its fundamentals are solid, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday after announcing 500,000 mortgage holders have already applied to take a break from payments.

"The cost (of payment holidays) for the banking sector ... will be up to 20 billion zlotys ($4.35 billion) over two years," he added during a press conference.

Morawiecki also said that any attempts by the banks to impose further restrictions on those seeking payment breaks will be identified and addressed.

"All kinds of practices - such as introducing cumbersome procedures, threatening to lower credit ratings - are wrong. I requested the special monitoring of such cases," PM said.

The payment holiday scheme, effective Friday, is intended to help mortgage owners whose monthly instalments have surged due to rising interest rates by allowing them to skip a maximum of eight payments in 2022 and 2023.

($1 = 4.5975 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Louise Heavens)

