Poland's Azoty Group takes first LPG cargo at new terminal

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Polish chemical holding Azoty Group ATTP.WA received a first tanker of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at its new LPG transhipment terminal in Police, Poland, a facility which allows the country to import more LPG by sea from the United States.

The LPG tanker Guadalupe Explorer arrived in Police, near Szczecin, on Dec. 22 with 22,000 tons of propane on board, which was reloaded into a LPG storage at the terminal, Azoty Group said.

The vessel was loaded with 11,000 tonnes of propane at the U.S. terminal of Corpus Christi on Nov. 27 and another 11,000 tonnes at Beaumont on Dec. 1, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon.

"In the last year or two Poland received American LPG with transhipment in Rotterdam or Sweden for further delivery to Poland by small tankers, but now it is possible to receive large gas carriers in Police," one trader said.

Azoty Group said that the supply of LPG was carried out under a propane purchase agreement with Trafigura TRAFGF.UL.

A few weeks ago Azoty Group and Trafigura signed a contract worth about $250 million for the supply of propane from Dec. 2022 to Dec. 2024.

Azoty Group built the terminal in Police to provide the propane and ethylene feedstocks for its propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and propylene production plants.

(Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

