Poland's Allegro sees Q2 profit rising 13%-16% at home

Adds background on co-financing in paragraph 7, churn rate comment in paragraph 10, CAPEX plans in paragraph 13

May 25 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA said on Thursday it expected its core earnings to rise 13%-16% at home in the second quarter, after its March-quarter figure beat its expectations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 29.7% to 600.6 million zlotys ($145.00 million) in the key Polish market.

Allegro is focusing on keeping costs in check as it integrates Czech online retailer Mall, which it bought last year, and adapts to consumers spending less.

The company cited higher GMV (gross merchandise value) and take rates, strong growth in advertising revenues, and tight cost control as reasons for the beat.

The company has been gradually hiking rates for sellers on its platform to share delivery costs under its Smart! subscription programme.

In November, Allegro for the first time hiked the fee for Smart! by 22%, mirroring similar moves by Amazon AMZN.O in Europe and the United States earlier that year.

That company added that it plans capital expenditures of 145-160 million zlotys in the second quarter and had expanded its own parcel lockers network to over 2,700 units during the first quarter.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Shailesh Kuber)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.