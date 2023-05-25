News & Insights

Poland's Allegro sees Q2 profit rising 13%-16% at home

May 25, 2023 — 12:03 am EDT

Written by Anna Pruchnicka for Reuters ->

May 25 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA said on Thursday it expected its core earnings to rise 13%-16% at home in the second quarter, after its March-quarter figure beat its expectations.

Allegro's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 29.7% to 600.6 million zlotys ($145.00 million) in the key Polish market.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

