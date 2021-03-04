Poland's Allegro Q4 core profit beats estimates on e-commerce boom

Adds details on results

WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - Polish e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter core profit on Thursday as it benefited from a coronavirus-driven shift to online shopping.

Poland closed many stores in shopping centres in November, catalysing a shift to online retail that had already been evident as people stayed at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the last months of the year we all once again strongly experienced the economic and social impact of COVID-19, including re-closing of some brick-and-mortar stores," Chief Executive Officer Francois Nuyts said in a statement.

He added that Poles were "more and more willing to do their daily shopping online and increasingly do so on Allegro".

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were 513.5 million zlotys ($136.3 million)in the fourth quarter, compared with a projection of 478 million zlotys in a Reuters poll.

The company said that in 2021 it expects net revenue to grow at a percentage in the high 20s, with adjusted core profit (EBITDA) growing at a percentage in the mid-teens.

($1 = 3.7684 zlotys)

