Poland's Allegro Q4 core profit beats estimates as e-commerce booms

Polish e-commerce platform Allegro reported fourth quarter core profit above analysts' estimates on Thursday, as it benefitted from a shift to online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were 513.5 million zlotys ($136.3 million)in the fourth quarter, compared with the 478 million zlotys projected in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 3.7684 zlotys)

