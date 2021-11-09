Poland's Allegro Q3 profit tops estimates on online shopping boom

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland's e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA said on Tuesday it swung to a net profit in the third quarter, beating analysts' forecasts, as consumers continued to shop online despite the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

The company, whose website has been attracting about 21 million visitors a month, reported a net profit of 324.4 million zlotys ($81.58 million), from a loss of 132 million zlotys a year ago, and above analysts' forecast of 263 million zlotys.

($1 = 3.9765 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

