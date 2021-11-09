US Markets
BNDT

Poland's Allegro Q3 profit tops estimates on online shopping boom

Contributor
Anna Pruchnicka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Poland's e-commerce platform Allegro said on Tuesday it swung to a net profit in the third quarter, beating analysts' forecasts, as consumers continued to shop online despite the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland's e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA said on Tuesday it swung to a net profit in the third quarter, beating analysts' forecasts, as consumers continued to shop online despite the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

The company, whose website has been attracting about 21 million visitors a month, reported a net profit of 324.4 million zlotys ($81.58 million), from a loss of 132 million zlotys a year ago, and above analysts' forecast of 263 million zlotys.

($1 = 3.9765 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNDT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular