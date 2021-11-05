Poland's Allegro plans to raise 200 mln euros for Mall Group deal

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Poland's Allegro plans to raise about 200 million euros ($230.7 million), probably in Polish zloty bonds, to help to finance its proposed acquisition of Czech online retailer Mall Group, the Polish company's finance chief Jon Eastick said on Friday.

Allegro, which has agreed to buy Mall Group for 881 million euros, said it plans to finance more than half of the deal with cash and new debt.

"We will generate quite a lot of cash in the meantime and we will pick up our moment to raise new money," Eastick said on a media call.

($1 = 0.8669 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman )

