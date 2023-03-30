Poland's Allegro net results turn red

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 30, 2023 — 12:44 am EDT

Written by Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - Poland's largest e-commerce platform, Allegro ALEP.WA, posted a net loss of 1.92 billion zlotys ($444.11 million) in 2022, a steep decline from the previous year's profit of 1.09 billion zlotys, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue came in at 9.00 billion zlotys, for a yearly increase of more than 68%, with adjusted core profit rising to 2.15 billion zlotys from 2.07 billion zlotys in the previous year.

($1=4.3233 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.