Poland's Allegro expects Q1 core profit to rise 28-31% at home

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 14, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by Adrianna Ebert for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA said on Thursday it expects core earnings to rise 28-31% at home in the first quarter after its fourth-quarter result topped expectations.

Allegro's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 28% to 905.7 million zlotys ($231.4 million) in the Polish market, compared with 871 million zlotys forecast by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

In the fourth quarter, the group's gross merchandise value (GMV), an industry metric used to measure transaction volumes, increased by 6.8% on the year to 16.94 billion zlotys, with revenue rising nearly 1% to 3.10 billion zlotys.

Allegro expects first-quarter GMV for Polish operations to grow 9-10% year-on-year, with revenue seen rising by 18-20%.

It targets a 21-26% growth in adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated level for the first quarter.

GMV is expected to grow by 8-9%, with revenue rising by 4-7%.

It also said it expected capex for the Polish operations at 100-120 million zlotys in the first quarter, while consolidated capex should reach 130-150 million zlotys.

($1 = 3.9141 zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sohini Goswami)

((Adrianna.Ebert@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 88;))

