Poland's Allegro cooperation with InPost unlikely to change -CEO

Contributors
Agnieszka Barteczko Reuters
Anna Koper Reuters
Allegro will not adjust its cooperation with parcel locker operator InPost despite the e-commerce group's plan to launch its own parcel locker network, its chief executive said on Thursday.

WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - Allegro ALEP.WA will not adjust its cooperation with parcel locker operator InPost INPST.AS despite the e-commerce group's plan to launch its own parcel locker network, its chief executive said on Thursday.

InPost's parcel lockers are widely used by buyers and sellers on Allegro's site. Allegro announced on Thursday it plans to build 1,500 lockers this year, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

"InPost, like other carriers are core partners of ours. The network of lockers that they developed is liked by our customers …we'll continue to partner with them to improve that service to consumers," CEO Francois Nuyts told a news conference.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; editing by Jason Neely)

