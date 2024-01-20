Poland's Allegro agrees lower price hike for deliveries by InPost for 2024

WARSAW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Allegro ALEP.WA has signed an agreement with parcel locker firm InPost INPST.AS for a smaller level of price indexation for packages delivered in 2024, Poland's biggest e-commerce platform said on Saturday.

Previously agreed indexation of 12.8% will be binding only for packages delivered in November and December 2023, while for 2024 it will depend on the growth of the volume of deliveries and will decrease from 12.8% to 6% based on the growth, Allegro said in a statement.

InPost will be allowed to terminate the agreed annex with a two-month notice period, while Allegro will be entitled to discounts until the contract is terminated, according to the statement.

InPost, whose automated parcel machines allow customers to pick up parcels at any time of the day, handled 268.4 million parcels in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 222.0 million in the year-earlier period, helped by a strong performance in Poland.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Mike Harrison)

