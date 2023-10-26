Poland's Alior Bank estimates cost of credit vacation extension at 200 mln zlotys

GDANSK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Poland's Alior Bank ALRR.WA estimates the cost of possible extension of a payment holiday for borrowers to 2024 at 200 million zlotys ($47 million), the lender's Deputy CEO Radomir Gibala said on Thursday.

The Polish government last year introduced so-called "credit vacations to help borrowers deal with higher interest rates. The scheme allowed mortgage owners to postpone up to eight loan payments in 2022 and 2023 and there are plans to extend it to next year.

Gibala told a press conference on the bank's third-quarter results that the scheme was one of the events last year that affected Polish banks' performances.

"In our case, it was 513 million zlotys of credit vacation costs included in interest income and 214 million of support for the commercial bank protection system (...) the whole, looking at this group of events caused that ... result (to be)understated", he said, referring to the 2022 third-quarter loss.

Alior Bank on Thursday reported a rise in net profit to 571.6 million zlotys in the third quarter of 2023 from a loss of 62.6 million zlotys a year ago.

CEO Grzegorz Olszewski said that the bank managed to achieve the net result due to lowering of non-performing loans, increasing loan volume and maintaining good cost efficiency and stable capital.

($1 = 4.2431 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marta Maciag and Anna Banacka; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Marta.Maciag@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.