Poland's Alior Bank boosts cost estimate of credit vacations to 502 mln zloty

Contributor
Marek Strzelecki Reuters
Published

Poland's Alior Bank has increased the estimate of cost of credit vacations for mortgage holders that will negatively impact its third quarter results to 502 million zloty ($102.61 million), the bank said on Wednesday.

WARSAW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Poland's Alior Bank ALRP.WA has increased the estimate of cost of credit vacations for mortgage holders that will negatively impact its third quarter results to 502 million zloty ($102.61 million), the bank said on Wednesday.

The estimate adds 36 million zloty to the assessment released in July based on the assumption that 69% of mortgage holders entitled to participate in the program will do so.

Under the law that aims to ease the burden of high interest rates on borrowers they may take "credit breaks" and suspend repayment of a total of eight installments in 2022 and 2023.

($1 = 4.8923 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw; Editing by Josie Kao)

((Marek.Strzelecki@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More