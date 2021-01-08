Poland's Agora to appeal after regulator blocks Eurozet deal

WARSAW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Polish media group Agora AGOP.WA will appeal against the decision of the anti-monopoly watchdog to block its takeover of radio broadcaster Eurozet, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Thursday it was blocking the deal due to competition concerns.

"The company substantively disagrees with the decision of the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection," it said in the statement, adding it would "take all actions provided for by law in this matter".

