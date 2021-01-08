Markets

Poland's Agora to appeal after regulator blocks Eurozet deal

Contributor
Alan Charlish Reuters
Published

Polish media group Agora will appeal against the decision of the anti-monopoly watchdog to block its takeover of radio broadcaster Eurozet, it said in a statement late on Thursday. Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Thursday it was blocking the deal due to competition concerns.

"The company substantively disagrees with the decision of the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection," it said in the statement, adding it would "take all actions provided for by law in this matter".

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

