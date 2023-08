WARSAW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Poland's 2024 budget deficit will be around 4.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.