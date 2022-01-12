Poland's 2021 budget deficit estimated at 25-26 bln zlotys, dep finmin says

Poland's budget deficit for 2021 is estimated at around 25-26 billion zlotys ($6.3-6.5 billion), Deputy Finance Minister Sebastian Skuza told Polish state news agency PAP on Wednesday.

His comments came after Poland's Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said earlier this week that he estimates the deficit will be around 35 billion zlotys.

($1 = 3.9876 zlotys)

