Poland will not comply with EU top court ruling on Turow -PM

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - Poland will not comply with the ruling of the European Union's top court, which ordered Warsaw to immediately stop mining in the Turow lignite mine on the border with the Czech Republic, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

Last Friday, the European Court of Justice said Poland had to immediately stop mining at Turow operated by state-run PGE PGE.WA, handing a win to the Czech government which had sought an order to stop mining in Turow.

"I met with Czech Prime Minister Babis, because we have a very difficult situation linked to the wrong and so unjust ruling of the European Court of Justice," Morawiecki told reporters before an EU summit in Brussels.

"I can once more underline that we are of course not going to stop mining, not stop the operation of the power plant, it is obvious because a stoppage would surely mean an ecological disaster and an energy disaster and, consequently huge social problems," Morawiecki said.

"We will try to show good will, but only to the extent that we can continue to operate the power plant and the lignate mine Turow," he said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

