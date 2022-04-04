Poland wants to run coal fired power plants well beyond 2049 - PAP

WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) - Poland wants to run coal fired power plants well beyond 2049 as it needs to adjust its energy strategy amid volatile gas prices and war in Ukraine, the deputy prime minister and state assets minister was quoted as saying by state-owned news agency PAP.

"Price volatility means that gas as transition fuel in power generation is not acceptable. (...) Today we want to make coal-fired power plants function much longer, and turn them into a stabilizer of the whole system," Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzelecki,Editing by William Maclean)

