Poland to up stake in Orlen to 50% as part of Lotos, PGNiG deal, says minister

WARSAW, May 12 (Reuters) - The Polish state will increase its stake in PKN Orlen PKN.WA to 50% as part of its plan for the refiner to take over smaller peer Grupa Lotos LTSP.WA and gas company PGNiG PGN.WA, the state assets minister said on Wednesday.

"There will be a merger, a non-cash merger, so it will be a cashless transaction resulting in increasing the share of the state treasury in PKN Orlen... up to 50%," Jacek Sasin told a news conference.

(Reporting by Anna Koper, writing by Alan Charlish, editing by Louise Heavens)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.