Poland to up stake in Orlen to 50% as part of Lotos, PGNiG deal, says minister

Contributor
Anna Koper Reuters
Published

WARSAW, May 12 (Reuters) - The Polish state will increase its stake in PKN Orlen PKN.WA to 50% as part of its plan for the refiner to take over smaller peer Grupa Lotos LTSP.WA and gas company PGNiG PGN.WA, the state assets minister said on Wednesday.

"There will be a merger, a non-cash merger, so it will be a cashless transaction resulting in increasing the share of the state treasury in PKN Orlen... up to 50%," Jacek Sasin told a news conference.

