Poland to spend $16 billion on power grid by 2034

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Poland's power grid operator PSE plans to spend 64 billion zloty ($16 billion) by 2034 to build new high-voltage power lines and connect planned renewable and nuclear capacity, as part of the country's drive to wean itself off coal.

State-owned PSE said on Friday its draft investment plan aimed to build 4,850 kilometers (3,014 miles) of 400 kilovolt (kV) transmission lines to help the country switch to cleaner energy and meet its goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

Poland currently generates the majority of its electricity from coal. Its new government, elected in October, has said it wants to kick-start the switch to a lower carbon economy.

Grid upgrades are needed to help deliver plans for 18 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind farms, 45 GW of solar capacity, and 19 GW of onshore wind farms, as well as a nuclear power plant on the Baltic coast and small nuclear reactors, PSE said.

($1 = 3.9442 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki Editing by Mark Potter)

((Marek.Strzelecki@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.