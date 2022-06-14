Poland to ease rules to help speed development of onshore wind power

WARSAW, June 14 (Reuters) - The Polish cabinet will adopt legislation this month to ease rules against developing wind farms as it looks to triple its installed capacity this decade, the deputy climate minister said. Wind development in Poland has been stalled since 2016 by legislation that requires a minimum distance of 10 times the height of an onshore wind power plant between the farm wind and residential buildings, in practice blocking new projects.

The proposed changes would allow for the construction of onshore wind turbines on over 7% of Polish land, freeing up more than 25 times the area currently available for wind turbines, according to Warsaw-based think tank Instrat.

Poland has just 7.3 gigawatts (GW) of installed wind capacity. "Thanks to this legislation we can top 20 gigawatts of installed wind capacity by 2030," Deputy Climate Minister Ireneusz Zyska told a news conference on Tuesday.

Work on legislation allowing for more wind power, cleared by a government committee on Monday, gained traction after Russia's invasion of Ukraine added urgency to efforts to cut Polish reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Draft legislation has languished for about two years in Poland, which relies on coal for some 80% of its electricity.

