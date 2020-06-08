Poland to close 12 mines for three weeks to stop coronavirus spread

Agnieszka Barteczko Reuters
Published
Poland will close two coal mines owned by state-run JSW and ten mines from PGG group on Tuesday for three weeks to stop the spread of the new coronavirus among miners, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said on Monday.

Sasin said the miners will receive pay during that time, and that there was no threat to coal deliveries.

Poland has reported rapid growth in the number of coronavirus cases among miners, with the coal region in the south of the country recording the highest number of infections.

