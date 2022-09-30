INGP

Poland starts compulsory restructuring of Getin Noble Bank

Contributors
Marek Strzelecki Reuters
Pawel Florkiewicz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Poland's Bank Guarantee Fund has started its compulsory restructuring of Getin Noble Bank, a private lender that faced collapse, the fund said on Friday.

Adds detail

WARSAW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Poland's Bank Guarantee Fund has started its compulsory restructuring of Getin Noble Bank GNB.WA, a private lender that faced collapse, the fund said on Friday.

The move will protect client deposits totalling 39.5 billion zloty ($7.98 billion) and safeguard the stability of the financial system, the fund's statement said.

The process, effectively a state-managed takeover, will bring Getin Noble under control of a bridging bank on Oct. 3, including all private deposits and loans denominated in Polish zloty. Loans in foreign currencies are excluded from the process, the fund said.

The bridging bank shareholders will include the Bank Guarantee Fund and a unit held jointly by ING Bank Slaski INGP.WA, Alior Bank ALRR.WA, Bank Millennium MILP.WA, Bank Pekao PEO.WA, BNP Paribas Bank Polska BNP1.WA, mBank MBK.WA, PKO BP PKO.WA and Santander Bank Polska SAN.MC, the fund said.

($1 = 4.9511 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by David Goodman)

((Marek.Strzelecki@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INGPPEOSAN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters