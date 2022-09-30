Poland starts compulsory restructuring of Getin Noble Bank

Adds detail

WARSAW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Poland's Bank Guarantee Fund has started its compulsory restructuring of Getin Noble Bank GNB.WA, a private lender that faced collapse, the fund said on Friday.

The move will protect client deposits totalling 39.5 billion zloty ($7.98 billion) and safeguard the stability of the financial system, the fund's statement said.

The process, effectively a state-managed takeover, will bring Getin Noble under control of a bridging bank on Oct. 3, including all private deposits and loans denominated in Polish zloty. Loans in foreign currencies are excluded from the process, the fund said.

The bridging bank shareholders will include the Bank Guarantee Fund and a unit held jointly by ING Bank Slaski INGP.WA, Alior Bank ALRR.WA, Bank Millennium MILP.WA, Bank Pekao PEO.WA, BNP Paribas Bank Polska BNP1.WA, mBank MBK.WA, PKO BP PKO.WA and Santander Bank Polska SAN.MC, the fund said.

