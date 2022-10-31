Poland, South Korean firms to study nuclear project -S.Korea ministry

Joyce Lee Reuters
Published

Poland's Ze Pak, PGE and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) signed a letter of intent to cooperate in a nuclear power plant project in Patnow, Poland, South Korea's energy ministry said on Monday.

The three firms will assess the viability of building four 1,400-megawatt nuclear reactors using South Korean technology, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a joint statement with the Polish Ministry of State Assets.

If a final deal is signed, it will be "an achievement supported by the Korean government's firm determination and policy to export nuclear plants", said Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Chang-Yang Lee.

Since the election this year of President Yoon Suk-yeol, who pledged to revive the country's nuclear power industry, South Korea has stepped up efforts to win nuclear power plant export orders.

