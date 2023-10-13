Poland sets compensation for Polish section of Yamal pipeline at $183 mln - PAP

WARSAW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Poland's Development Minister set compensation of 787 million zloty ($182.61 million) for taking over Gazprom's GAZP.MM stake in Europol Gaz, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal pipeline, the PAP newswire reported on Friday.

On Tuesday, Poland's Orlen PKN.WAsaid it is taking over the Polish section of the Yamal gas pipeline.

Poland had previously said that it intended to take over the Russian company's 48% stake in Europol Gaz, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal pipeline. Previously Orlen and Gazprom both had 48% stakes in Europol Gaz.

While Europol Gaz owns the 684-km (425-mile) long Polish section of the Yamal, the pipeline is operated by Polish state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System.

In 2022, Poland imposed sanctions on Gazprom and said its assets would be frozen after sanctioning 50 Russian oligarchs and companies in April, including Gazprom, in a move to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia at the same time halted gas exports to Poland after Warsaw refused to pay in roubles.

($1 = 4.3097 zlotys)

