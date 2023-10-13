News & Insights

Poland sets compensation for Polish section of Yamal pipeline at $183 mln - PAP

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

October 13, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by Marek Strzelecki for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Poland's Development Minister set compensation of 787 million zloty ($182.61 million) for taking over Gazprom's GAZP.MM stake in Europol Gaz, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal pipeline, the PAP newswire reported on Friday.

On Tuesday, Poland's Orlen PKN.WAsaid it is taking over the Polish section of the Yamal gas pipeline.

Poland had previously said that it intended to take over the Russian company's 48% stake in Europol Gaz, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal pipeline. Previously Orlen and Gazprom both had 48% stakes in Europol Gaz.

While Europol Gaz owns the 684-km (425-mile) long Polish section of the Yamal, the pipeline is operated by Polish state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System.

In 2022, Poland imposed sanctions on Gazprom and said its assets would be frozen after sanctioning 50 Russian oligarchs and companies in April, including Gazprom, in a move to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia at the same time halted gas exports to Poland after Warsaw refused to pay in roubles.

($1 = 4.3097 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Marek.Strzelecki@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.