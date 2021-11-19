Poland says small groups of migrants still trying to enter from Belarus

WARSAW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Migrants still tried crossing overnight from Belarus, but in smaller numbers and mostly in smaller groups, Polish authorities said on Friday, a day after Belarus cleared the main camps where migrants were based and brought them to warehouses.

Thursday's clearing of the camp, and the first repatriation flight to Iraq in months, was a change of tack that could help calm, but not in itself end, a crisis that has spiralled in recent weeks into a major East-West confrontation.

"There were attempts to cross the border, but other methods were adopted," Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told private broadcaster Polsat, mentioning smaller groups.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk Editing by Ingrid Melander)

