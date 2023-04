WARSAW, April 18 (Reuters) - Poland has reached an agreement on restarting transit of Ukrainian grains through its territory as of Friday, Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said on Tuesday, adding transits would be monitored and sealed.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Marek Strzelecki and Pawel Florkiewicz)

