Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

Contributor
Pawel Florkiewicz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic, a deputy health minister said, adding the figure could be a result of delayed reporting due to the Christmas holidays.

Adds quote, background

WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic, a deputy health minister said, adding the figure could be a result of delayed reporting due to the Christmas holidays.

More than 75% of those who died were unvaccinated, Waldemar Kraska said.

"I think we are currently experiencing a peak in the number of people who are dying," he told private television channel Polsat News.

Poland has been experiencing a persistently high rate of daily infections, though the Omicron variant has yet to gain a foothold there.

On Wednesday, Poland reported 15,571 new COVID-19 infections, 13% less than a week ago, Kraska said. As of Tuesday, the country only had 25 confirmed Omicron cases.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Himani Sarkar and John Stonestreet)

((pawel.florkiewicz@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 24; Reuters Messaging: pawel.florkiewicz.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters