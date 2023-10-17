Poland reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak among backyard poultry

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Poland has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, among poultry in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday.

The outbreak was found in a backyard with 80 domestic birds, the Paris-based body said, quoting information from Poland's health authorities.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

