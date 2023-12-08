Poland reports bird flu outbreaks on farms near German border

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Poland has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on two poultry farms near the German border in the northwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday.

The two outbreaks were found on farms near the city of Szczecin and killed 22,900 poultry out of a total of 104,165 birds, with the rest of flocks culled, the Paris-based body said, quoting information from Poland's health authorities.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

