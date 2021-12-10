US Markets

Poland reiterates Nord Stream 2 opposition to German foreign minister

Contributors
Alan Charlish Reuters
Pawel Florkiewicz Reuters
Anna Koper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Poland's foreign minister on Friday reiterated Poland's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and its expectations for reparations for World War Two, as Germany's new head of diplomacy visited Warsaw for the first time.

WARSAW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Poland's foreign minister on Friday reiterated Poland's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and its expectations for reparations for World War Two, as Germany's new head of diplomacy visited Warsaw for the first time.

"Poland ... consistently pointed to the harmfulness of this project for our mutual relations," Zbigniew Rau said of the pipeline during a joint press conference with Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Koper; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular